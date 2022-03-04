Franklin state police said they have received complaints about drivers in violation of school bus laws, prompting police to remind drivers to be more cognizant of stopped school buses.
Michelle McGee, the Franklin state police community service officer, said bus drivers have observed and called in a few violations within recent weeks and months, which makes it a “good time to remind drivers to be aware.”
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.
The Downs Building, an Oil City landmark on the corner of Elm and Center streets overlooking Towne Square, is being renovated to house retail space on the first floor and accommodations for travelers on the upper two floors.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early today as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He vowed to stay: “The fight is here.”
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital early today after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets on Wednesday morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.