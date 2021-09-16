Lead pipes in the Franklin area will start to be replaced after the city’s general authority members approved a project bid at their meeting Tuesday.

The general authority unanimously voted to award the Legacy Line Waterline Project contract to Mortimer’s Excavating. The Mortimer bid was $842,050.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…

Man accused of baseball bat attack

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.

State's answer denies most claims in Polk suit

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.

READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…

State files answer to Polk lawsuit complaint

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The answer to a set of allegations made in a lawsuit against state officials, the administrations of Polk and White Haven state centers, and Gov. Tom Wolf has been filed in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Court.

  • By CARRIE CAMPBELL Contributing writer

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.

Read about local commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, along with personal reflections. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com

Vaccine rules ignite opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…

Tyler Johnson, who was a Rocky Grove High School student in 2001, and the Venango County commissioners recall where they were and what they were doing as students when the 9/11 attacks took place. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.

State tracks pediatric virus cases

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The state Department of Health is now tracking COVID-19 cases among children. The state began providing data on pediatric cases on Aug. 16, ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.

It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Chamber: Securing child care remains an issue

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…

Front Page

An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.

Front Page

SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…