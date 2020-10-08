Franklin state police Trooper Frank Grzasko shares a laugh with Franklin residents Joy and Harold Doverspike during National Coffee with a Cop Day at Bossa Nova Cafe. This was the couple's first time attending the annual event. (By Sarah Titley)
Police officers mingle with the public at Bossa Nova Cafe in Franklin on Wednesday during National Coffee with a Cop Day. The officers were treated to free coffee, thanks to a donation from Franklin business owner Chris Rakow. (By Sarah Titley)
Ivan Ruscak, of Franklin, admires his shiny new police badge as his mother, Annie, carries on a conversation during National Coffee with a Cop Day at Bossa Nova Cafe on Wednesday. (By Sarah Titley)
