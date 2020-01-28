Sierra Wilkins, a tutor and nursing student at Clarion University's Venango Campus in Oil City, shares a laugh Monday with Savannah Hicks and Nicole Mook in the newly renovated learning commons area in the Charles L. Suhr Library. "It's great," said Wilkins. (By Richard Sayer)
Sierra Wilkins, a tutor and nursing student at Clarion University's Venango Campus in Oil City, shares a laugh Monday with Savannah Hicks and Nicole Mook in the newly renovated learning commons area in the Charles L. Suhr Library. "It's great," said Wilkins. (By Richard Sayer)
The renovated Charles L. Suhr Library at Clarion University-Venango Campus still houses its traditional book collections but they are now in the learning commons space. (By Richard Sayer)
Sierra Wilkins, a tutor and nursing student at Clarion University's Venango Campus, talks Monday with Savannah Hicks and Nicole Mook in the learning commons area. (By Richard Sayer)