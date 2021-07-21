Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update Tuesday on the progress of the project at 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City.

After a long, heated discussion at last month's meeting that focused on the ongoing vision for Cornplanter Square as well as financial strategies to get there, Tuesday's meeting involved taking a more detailed look at the money that has been spent on the project and the funds still needed to complete the work.

Public input needed
Public input needed

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.

Franklin prepping virtual options for students

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is ready to roll out its virtual option for the 2021-22 academic year, taking lessons learned from the pandemic to provide "the best of both worlds" to district students.

Cornplanter funds still in focus

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Exhibits all ready
Exhibits all ready

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

After more than six hours of hanging and labeling art, the largest Oil Heritage Festival art show in several years is ready to open.

Lawmakers believe PASSHE plan necessary
Lawmakers believe PASSHE plan necessary

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.

Polk lawsuit moves ahead

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A lawsuit alleging the state's closure of Polk and White Haven state centers constitutes a violation of residents' rights will move forward.

New look on the hill
New look on the hill

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.

Storms cause problems in area
Storms cause problems in area

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.

'A great addition'
'A great addition'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.

Wolf stance not budging on Polk

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.

Summer learning
Summer learning

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.

Police chief clarifies policy on tickets

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.

Kickoff worth wait
Kickoff worth wait

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.

Pehrsson has additional role

  • From staff reports

The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.

PASSHE approves integration

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
  • Updated

CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.

State OKs university integration plan

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.

Focus on Two Mile lake
Focus on Two Mile lake

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.

Too many fireworks in Franklin?

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.

Wolf sets sights on school funding
Wolf sets sights on school funding

HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.