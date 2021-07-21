Cornplanter funds still in focus

Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update Tuesday on the progress of the project at 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City.
After a long, heated discussion at last month's meeting that focused on the ongoing vision for Cornplanter Square as well as financial strategies to get there, Tuesday's meeting involved taking a more detailed look at the money that has been spent on the project and the funds still needed to complete the work.
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.