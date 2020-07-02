Cornplanter work

Crews were working Wednesday to put the finishing touches on the new windows and doors at Cornplanter Square in Oil City's North Side business district. Emily Lewis, the executive director of the Venango County Economic Development Authority, said that once this phase of construction is complete, the main focus will be on finishing the roof replacement project. After that, Lewis said work can begin in the building's third floor where a Business Innovation Center will be created. (By Sarah Titley)
