Coroner called to scene of crash

A Rocky Grove High School student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash this morning along Lamberton Road, according to Sugarcreek Borough police.

Police said Nathan Luzier, 15, died before emergency responders arrived at the scene of the 7:15 a.m. crash.

It's official: State will lose seat in U.S. House

HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.

Clarion chamber hands out honors

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry recognized several members of the community during the chamber's annual awards banquet Saturday night.

Health advisers urge restarting J&J vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.

OC manager pitches refinancing

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.

Firefighter hurt after crashes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.

Both lanes of I-80 reopen

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.

Biden offers employer tax credits

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots.

Upgrade continues

  • From staff reports

Despite unseasonably cold temperatures and snow Wednesday morning, the renovation project at Oil City's wastewater treatment plant kept right on going.

Lawmakers move closer to letting child sex abuse victims sue

HARRISBURG (AP) - For the first time, prominent Republican state senators on Wednesday put their support behind legislation in Pennsylvania to change the law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators or institutions that did not prevent it when it happened year…

Expert says painted ceiling in OC worth saving

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard from a preservation expert Tuesday about restoration options for the painted ceiling on the first floor of the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City now known as 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.

Lots of action in OC

  • From staff reports

Things were jumping Tuesday at the Oil City High School athletic complex as the Oilers' baseball, softball, tennis and track teams were all in action.

Officer guilty of all charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Powell's mesh mask could end pre-trial release

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."

Ex-cop guilty in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury finds former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Franklin looks at funds, work

  • By A.J. TITLEY Contributing writer

Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.

Visitors' viewpoint

  • From staff reports

If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

Police: Shooter legally bought guns used in attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.

Half of U.S. adults have got at least 1 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

City seeking items

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City is now collecting items from local businesses and nonprofits to put in a new time capsule.

State sounds 'hesitancy' alarm

HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …

Nation rocked again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop," the bureau said Friday.