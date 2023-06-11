Coroner confirms drowning at Little Sandy Creek

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.
No one was injured in a fire that occurred at 1584 Frenchcreek Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Clark.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A civil suit stemming from the death of a Cranberry woman who suffered fatal injuries when she fell down the front steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 is returning to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas after being appealed all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members approved the paving contract for this year at their meeting Thursday.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Although a decent dose of rain during the coming week is good news, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it’s no guarantee that it will get the region out of its moderate drought.
A total of 128 students flipped their tassels and graduated from Oil City High School on Friday evening during commencement ceremonies on the Oil Field.
(Editor’s note: Much of the information for this story was submitted to the newspaper by Sister Tina Geiger of Catholic Rural Ministry based in Oil City.)
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Mortar boards and confetti decorated the otherwise cloudy sky Thursday evening as 54 Rocky Grove High School seniors officially became high school graduates.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Discussions about Milan Adamovsky’s IOOF building in downtown Oil City came to a head Thursday during a hearing to consider whether the building, which had part of its roof blow off in an April storm, is a public nuisance.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — Equipment from the former movie theater at the Cranberry Mall has been repurposed as part of a new venture in Jefferson County.
- By ABBY SLOSS and Will Bennett Contributing writers
Editor’s note: Writers Abby Sloss and Will Bennett are members of Cranberry Area High School’s journalism class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
Celebratory applause and cheers of congratulations rang throughout the Valley Grove Elementary School hallways Wednesday morning as the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023 paraded through the school with their kindergarten counterparts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The City of Franklin has announced possible projects for the fiscal year 2023 round of Community Development Block Grant funding, for which the first of two public hearings was held Monday before the city council meeting.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
Last month marked the end of an era for the Electralloy plant in Oil City and its longtime leader.
- By Helen Fielding Staff writer
Eighty-seven graduates in the Class of 2023 flipped their tassels from right to left as friends and family looked on during the 2023 commencement ceremony for the Cranberry Area High School, held Tuesday evening in the high school gymnasium.
- By DYLAN LUX
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
It was just last fall when doctors told Sue Clarke that her days as a competitive runner were over — all because of COVID-19. That’s why she will always remember Memorial Day weekend 2023.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats advanced a spending plan that could test whether Gov. Josh Shapiro can manage a politically divided Legislature in his freshman year.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
An ordinance which would install two stop signs at the intersection of Elk and 14th streets in Franklin passed its first reading at the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday after it was defeated by a tie vote last month.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to prop up the sagging price of crude after two previous cuts to supply by major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push oil higher.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Venango Catholic High School held commencement exercises Sunday afternoon in the school auditorium.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Days Inn Hotel in Oil City is up for sale again.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
COOKSBURG — While watching birds in flight or simply hearing their sounds during these warm spring days, one probably doesn’t realize our bird population is amid a dire situation that has been a problem for the past half-century.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new playground is coming to Oil City’s Hasson Park just in time for summer.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
It was more than three decades ago when some Franklin residents had grown so weary and frustrated in seeing buildings forgotten and torn down that they decided to make a difference.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A treasure trove of local oil memorabilia, classic cars and an iconic service station in Oil City will be going up for auction next week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Veering away from a default crisis, the House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and pr…
- From staff reports
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s Thursday Night Concerts in the Park series will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight in Franklin’s Bandstand Park with a performance by the Silver Cornet Band.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
Lots of attention is usually paid to high school graduates moving on to college, but other students who head directly into the workforce are sometimes forgotten.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
As the school year and his career as an educator wind down, Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl said his 30 years in Oil City have been marked by working with and learning from many outstanding colleagues.
According to Franklin state police, Venango County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a bicycle crash on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
- From staff reports
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display Thursday at two locations in Oil City.
