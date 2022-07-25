Coroner releases name of storm victim

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Rugh this morning told the newspaper that Kelsey Harris, who was a resident of the Oakwood Drive home, was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Sunday. Rugh said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.
Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.
The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges” in bringing in recruits.
An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.
Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.
COOKSBURG — When Karen Allgeier moved to the area in 2003, she had never seen anything like the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The hexagonal rustic theater was a far cry from the traditional stages she had performed on in California.
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.