HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.
Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Nursing home trade associations in Pennsylvania said Monday they have agreed to boost staffing levels as part of a deal with Gov. Tom Wolf to increase aid to an industry struggling with high turnover.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.83, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The overall drop in the tri-county area, AAA said, is despite a nationwide trend that has seen a rise in consumer demand.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump’s.
HAWTHORN — The need to be up to date on safety measures was an issue with which many people were in agreement during a gun safety seminar hosted by state Rep. Donna Oberlander at the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday.
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
WAYNESBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections.
The leaders of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition are cautiously optimistic with the decision of the Commonwealth Court to stop PennDOT’s plan to toll nine bridges in the state, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania House, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs.
Sugarcreek Borough Council gave its approval Wednesday for replacement of the third and final culvert on Shaffer Run Road, as bid by Shingledecker’s Welding, of Franklin, in the amount of $91,000 and pending Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, autho…
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The drop, AAA said, reflects the nationwide trend that is due to a lack of consumer demand.
Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City are strategizing a way to improve access to food, healthcare and other services for people in the East End of Oil City by creating a “health hub” in the neighborhood.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home…
The recently created Venango County infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities and municipal authorities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by the county, is in full swing and accepting applications.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Work on a new state budget for Pennsylvania will plow into next week as the state government started the fiscal year Friday with diminished spending authority, details of a new spending plan still largely a secret and questions about whether negotiators can solve lingering …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being ke…
HARRISBURG (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced s…