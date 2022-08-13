Venango County still has funding available to help county residents catch up on past due balances for rent, mortgage and private utilities, as well as providing relief for the months ahead.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Sept. 9. People will find an application online at www.co.venango.pa.us/741/Community-Development.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Frogs jump for joy at Venango fair
Front Page

Frogs jump for joy at Venango fair

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair continued Thursday, things were getting jumpy at the Scrubgrass Stage as contestants from as far as England participated in a frog jumping contest.

Abramovic elected president of CCAP
Front Page

Abramovic elected president of CCAP

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Sigel man among Camp Lejeune claimants
Front Page

Sigel man among Camp Lejeune claimants

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — From August 1953 through December 1987, thousands of American men and women serving in the U.S. Marine Corps passed through Camp Lejeune or the adjacent Marine Corps Aviation Station.

Front Page

Coming Wednesday: Camp Lejeune case

A Sigel man is among the claimants in the Camp Lejeune tainted-water case. The Clarion County Veterans Administration says "this is just starting" in terms of the number of local claimants.

Front Page

Venango gas prices just above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

First degree murder charge added in death of OC woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.

Something for everyone at Venango fair
Front Page

Something for everyone at Venango fair

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Bubblegum competitions, several animal shows and many other activities were enough to keep fairgoers entertained for hours during Monday afternoon’s 80-degree weather at the Venango County Fair.

Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'
Front Page

Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Front Page

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

Front Page

$500K grant to help project's fight against substance use disorder

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.

Mastriano supports Polk
Front Page

Mastriano supports Polk

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday morning said to the newspaper that keeping Polk State Center from closing would be a priority if he were to be elected.

Front Page

Route 8 sidewalk project expected to get OK

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.

Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie
Front Page

Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie

  • From staff reports

Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …

What's new at the fair this year?
Front Page

What's new at the fair this year?

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.