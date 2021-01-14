WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the mob siege of the Capitol in a swift collapse of his final days in office.
UPMC Northwest in Seneca has provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of local residents in the last month and is developing detailed plans for mass inoculations of older residents as well as the general public.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House rushed ahead Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the "tremendous anger" in America.
With elementary students back in hybrid classes at Franklin Area School District, administrators and staff are breathing a sigh of relief and organizing their next steps for when the rest of the student body follows suit.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House sped ahead Monday with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators, including Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, want President Donald Trump to resign immediately as efforts mount to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress laid out plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can't add to the damage they say he's been inflicting in his final days in office.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The violent siege of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters forced painful new questions across government Thursday - about his fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party…
WASHINGTON (AP) - A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters Wednesday, hours after they stormed the symbol of American democracy in an effort to disrupt the formalization of his electoral defeat.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.
The COVID-19 pandemic, a siege that has disrupted families, businesses, schools, social services and more, has spurred the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a new initiative designed to honor everyday heroes.
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials counted the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season early Wednesday as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bitter dispute erupted on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday when majority Republicans blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results.