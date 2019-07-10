Organizers of a major archery competition scheduled Thursday through Sunday at Two Mile Run County Park got a warm welcome from the Venango County commissioners at a brief meeting Tuesday.
"I thank the county for its hospitality," said Bryan Marcum, president of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) that is holding its third and final phase of a national archery championship at the park. "We have close to 800 participants and that translates into 2,000 visitors."
The tournament this week marks the second consecutive year that the major archery contest has been held in the county park. Spectators as well as archers are welcome to attend, said the IBO representatives.
"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to do it. We invite everyone to the shoot - the public is welcome," said local organizer Tom Prody of Fertigs.
In welcoming the IBO to Two Mile Run County Park, county commissioner Vince Witherup noted, "It will do nothing but grow. There is a lot of talk on the street already about it."
On the subject of the county park, the commissioners approved an adopt-a-pavilion project agreement between the county and Pinoak Village.
Financial actions
In other matters Tuesday, the commissioners approved a contract with GeoTech Engineering Inc. to drill test holes at the county 911 center on Grandview Road in Oil City.
Tim Dunkle, the county's emergency management director, said the core sampling relates to "sinkhole issues" at the center.
A contract with Mobilcom to replace and upgrade the 911 center's radio consoles was also approved.
At the county airport, a hangar lease between the county and Bill Story was approved by the commissioners. There was also a ratification of a CDI Infrastructure agreement for basic engineering focused on rehabilitating the terminal apron.
The commissioners agreed to transfer $200,000 from a capital account to pay for the purchase of two boilers and installation work at the courthouse.
Several contracts for the 2019-20 fiscal year were renewed by the commissioners.
They include the Arc of Crawford County, Family Service and Children's Aid Society, Venango Training and Development Center Inc., Valued Relationships Inc., Mom's Meals, United Community Independence Programs Inc., Touch-Stone Solutions Inc., Hand in Hand Christian Counseling, Pathways Adolescent Center and Community Services of Venango County.
Resolution adopted
A resolution urging the re-authorization of the collection of fees for mining was endorsed by the commissioners.
Commissioners chairman Tim Brooks said the resolution is directed at Congress which is considering allowing the fees, earmarked for the abandoned mine land reclamation fund, to end.
Brooks said the resolution calls for the fee structure to be continued for another 15 years.
Two retirements were accepted by the commissioners.
They were submitted by maintenance worker Ray Kelly and Jeffrey Schneider, volunteer program coordinator and care manager.
A request to close Veterans Bridge to vehicular traffic during Oil City's second annual BridgeFest, set for Aug. 17, was approved by the commissioners. The bridge is owned by the county.