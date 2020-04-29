Work has resumed on the renovations at Cornplanter Square in Oil City's North Side business district. Crews from Gurtner & Sons of Pittsburgh are removing interior debris and preparing to install new windows. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Work on the multimodal transportation hub in Oil City is expected to start again soon, according to Jason Ruggiero, executive director of the Venango County Regional Planning Commission. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Two Venango County construction projects in downtown Oil City - Cornplanter Square and the multimodal transportation hub - came to a halt last month due to work shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
At Cornplanter Square, the old windows had been taken out of the former Mellon Bank building at Seneca and Center streets when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down construction on March 19.