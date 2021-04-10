County names new warden

Mark Bishop

Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.

"He's eager to get started. He already toured the prison yesterday," Venango County Commissioners Chairman Sam Breene said.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIDIOUTE - As of early Friday afternoon, a wildfire in the Cobham Hill area of Warren County was only about 10% contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Both Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn announced their retirements, and Captain Derek Long was appointed interim chief during Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.

Wolf says vaccine 'winning' despite surge

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.

OC needs surveys returned to apply for CDBG money

  • From staff reports

The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson not only works in a House divided, but also a House that has been under siege as well.

Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

EMLENTON - A fire broke out Sunday near the Groner's Mill sawmill on Shotgun Club Road in Richland Township.

With aid, schools seek solutions

WASHINGTON (AP) - With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic - and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

Hiring is up, but many jobs still lost

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

State mulls options to bridge tolling

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - A "loophole" in federal law opens the possibility of tolls on select interstate bridges, including those on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

