Court throws out state's school mask mandate

HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order that took effect in early September as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
NEW YORK (AP) — With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor in next year’s election, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which the state’s voters will pick a new governor and new U.S. senator.
CLARION — The Clarion Mall area is gaining another major retailer as Harbor Freight Tools has confirmed to the Clarion News it is locating its 51st Pennsylvania store in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building in Monroe Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.
Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.