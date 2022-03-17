HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.

The justices rejected various objections to the district lines that were drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission for the state House and Senate. As a result, the new districts will be in effect for the coming decade.

Court upholds new maps for state General Assembly

  • Brad Lena

It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said at a news conference this afternoon that the shooting death of Peter Spencer on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township has been determined to be justified by way of self defense/defense of others.

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.

Both sides happy with tentative OC fire contract

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.

Venango County voting split in new map outlined

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Election-related matters, including the congressional redistricting plan for Pennsylvania that would split Venango County into two districts, were discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

Streetlights on Liberty Street will be replaced

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Beginning in April, the decorative, twin-globe streetlights and their poles on Franklin’s Liberty Street, between 12th and 13th streets, will be replaced, according to City Manager Tracy Jamieson.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.