Court upholds new maps for state General Assembly

HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.
The justices rejected various objections to the district lines that were drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission for the state House and Senate. As a result, the new districts will be in effect for the coming decade.
It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White spelled out in great detail Tuesday why he and other law enforcement personnel determined that the December shooting death of Peter Spencer in Rockland Township was justifiable.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense.
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
I was on the phone talking to Oil City basketball coach Bob Lynch before the start of the 1971-72 season. I was interviewing him for The Derrick for a preview story on the Oilers, who were seeking their third straight Section 2 title.
Erie resident Dan Pastore, in his bid for Pennsylvania’s 16th District U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly, has a message he hopes will distinguish him from others in the race — he’s a “different kind of Democrat” who wants to reciprocate.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.