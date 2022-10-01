Lauren Geraci was up to her elbows in flavored popcorn Friday during the Autumn Leaf Festival Framers and Crafters Day. She was helping Yeany’s Maple Syrup of Marienville with the maple flavored popcorn.
Lauren Geraci was up to her elbows in flavored popcorn Friday during the Autumn Leaf Festival Framers and Crafters Day. She was helping Yeany’s Maple Syrup of Marienville with the maple flavored popcorn.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.
Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
Despite the possibility of rain and the presence of brisk temperatures, none of that could chill the enthusiasm of children who eagerly awaited to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival’s Kiddie Parade early Tuesday evening.
In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.
Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.
Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.
The sound and smoke coming form muzzleloaders filled the air at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday during the third annual Black Powder Shoot Out, as participants shot their primitive firearms at metal targets and shared their experiences.
The announcement that the California Air Resources Board will ban the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by 2035 created a wide range of responses from other states, including Pennsylvania, in that they intend to follow California’s lead.
About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.
CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members discussed and took action on several land development proposals and heard an update on the new comprehensive plan in the works for the county during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state.