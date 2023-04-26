Cranberry adopts preliminary budget

The Cranberry Area School Board this week gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 preliminary budget after the board saw two versions of it.
In both versions, which were presented to the board during its meeting on Monday evening by Business Manager Henry Karg, expenditures didn’t change, only the revenue. The expenses are about $21,356,000. Driving the increase in expenses, in part, is a 5.5% increase in health care costs. The proposed budget also includes bond payments.
Megan Martin, a candidate for Commonwealth Court judge in the May 16 primary election, said she is in the middle of a “barnstorming campaign” that will take her to every county in the state by the end of the month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…
The Franklin Area School District is looking at expanding its Honorable Knights program into its elementary schools this upcoming school year, district superintendent Eugene Thomas told the school board at its Monday work session.
You can watch and hear candidates for both Venango County commissioner and judge as they answer questions during a public forum that will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight on TheDerrick.com from the Scrubgrass Township Grange.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s that time of year when throngs of taxpayers are buckling down to file their income tax returns before Tuesday’s filing deadline. Many often pay to use software from private companies such as Intuit and H&R Block.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.