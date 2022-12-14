Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects

Cranberry School District Superintendent William Vonada (left) and school board president Tom Neely look over some of the plans from the McClure Company for the renovation projects at the Cranberry elementary and high schools.
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
The proposed renovations by McClure would cost the district $11.7 million with an approximate savings of $2.8 million in energy and operational costs spread out over 20 years.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.
Kids this weekend are getting a chance to surprise their parents for Christmas during Two Mile Run County Park’s first “Christmas Workshop in the Park,” which began late Friday afternoon and continues today in the park office.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the state House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
As cancer patients deal with the physical and emotional stress that accompanies their conditions, there are some who face another barrier that can add to their anxiety — securing transportation to their treatment facility.
FOXBURG — The debate within the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board in regard to a band cooperative agreement between the A-C Valley and Union school districts finally came to a conclusion at A-C Valley’s board meeting.
PITTSBURGH — Although the local area has seen wide-ranging drops in the average price of gasoline this week, everywhere, with the exception of Venango County, is seeing prices above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced it has awarded Venango County a $600,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program grant — part of more than $10.3 million awarded statewide.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…