An abundance of activities for children — and some they could even do with their parents — drew many people to both inside and outside the Cranberry Mall on Saturday for the Cranberry Festival.

There were many craft vendors and local businesses offering free things to do, and two of the big hits this year were art-related activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

King stands vigil as wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining…

Archeology Society members enjoy their visit to Franklin
Front Page

Archeology Society members enjoy their visit to Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The area’s oil region, with its rich history of oil and industry and still boasting a legacy of manufacturing and a landscape of woods and rivers, drew the Society for Industrial Archeology to northwest Pennsylvania for the organization’s annual fall tour.

Police seek theft suspect
Free

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta
Front Page

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Front Page

Franklin's 12th Street could become one way

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.

Front Page

Tri-county gas prices drop, but at much slower rate

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

State launches free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

Music in Oil Country back at OCHS on Saturday
Front Page

Music in Oil Country back at OCHS on Saturday

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.

5th annual PetFest set for Saturday
Front Page

5th annual PetFest set for Saturday

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.