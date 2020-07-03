Cranberry fireworks

Scaled-down versions of Independence Day celebrations in the area kicked off Thursday night with the annual July 2 fireworks spectacular in Cranberry. Those who came out were treated to a big show, but the other activities that usually accompany the event were canceled. The same thing is in store tonight in Oil City as the Jolly July 3rd fireworks are still on tap but activities in Justus Park were canceled. Clarion's I Love Clarion celebration today has been moved to the Clarion Mall parking lot, and fireworks will cap off that event. A fireworks show is also planned Saturday at Wolfs Camping Resort in Knox. Franklin canceled its week-long July 4 celebration, including fireworks. (By Sarah Titley)