Flooding is nothing new along Sage Run and Lower Two Mile Run.
Areas along both waterways were inundated with water after a deluge on Friday, July 19, sent the creeks flowing into buildings and roadways.
While no damage estimate has been determined, the figures for those two areas are expected to be hefty.
The two creeks are prone to flash floods after heavy rains. The last two times they caused multi-million-dollar floods were in June 1981 and July 1996.
Records from the "Venango County 2000" book published by the Venango County Historical Society say that 4.5 inches of rain fell on June 8 and 9 of 1981, causing Sage Run and Lower Two Mile Run to go from babbling brooks to raging torrents in a matter of hours.
Riverside Drive - 1981
Damages were in the millions along Riverside Drive alone where many houses and bridges were damaged by Sage Run, which crested 10 feet above flood level.
Trailers in Minich Mobile Homes Inc. were also seriously damaged by the flooding at Sage Run. Of the 18 trailers, one was gone completely and another had one side caved in. Replacing the parking lot alone was estimated to cost about $250,000, the owner, Rick Hepler told The Derrick at the time.
At the time damages were estimated to be in the millions.
One of the bridges on Riverside Drive was hard for PennDOT engineers to assess because there was an entire building washed onto it covering it up.
The only fatality associated with the 1981 flash flood happened along Sage Run when the surging waters from the creek ripped a porch off a house on East Second Street. Clarence Kinch, 20, was standing on the porch when it washed away and he was drowned in the torrent.
Deep Hollow - 1981
Along Deep Hollow Road several houses were washed off their foundations by the raging waters of Lower Two Mile Run moments after the occupants of the houses left for higher ground.
Two Rocky Grove firemen on a mission to help families in Deep Hollow early in the morning had to be rescued after their boat over turned in the swirling waters of Lower Two Mile Run near where it empties into the Allegheny River.
One of the firemen, Tim Dunkle, reached land and was rescued by other firemen after about 20 minutes.
The other fireman, Bill Knox, was swept along by the water for 15 minutes before he was able to grab onto some tree branches and hoist himself out of the water on to the bank.
It took Rocky Grove and Franklin firemen another three hours to find him stranded on the bank and rescue him.
They found Knox 600 feet downstream across some railroad tracks from where they found Dunkle.
The next day, on June 10, Gov. Dick Thornburgh declared a "disaster emergency" in Venango, Clarion and Crawford counties in response to the flash flooding along the creeks.
"Venango County 2000" says the total cost of the damages in Venango County in 1981 was over $15 million.
Many houses and businesses sustained damage.
The losses in Cranberry Township were estimated to be more than $6 million, for Sugarcreek Borough the damage was about $4 million, PennDOT had estimate of $3 million and Oil City and Franklin sustained much damage from water and debris.
Mudslides increased the cleanup costs.
The 1996 floods
Several years later on July 19, 1996, more than six inches of rain fell in the pre-dawn hours, causing flash flooding on Riverside Drive along Sage Run.
Though the flooding was serious, it was not as bad as the flash flooding of 1981.
The cost of the damages from the flood in July 1996 in Venango, Crawford and Mercer counties reached nearly $5 million.