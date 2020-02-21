Cranberry GEMS adviser Julie Kosker takes a video of a crash between two Matchbox cars as her students collect data to better understand the role engineering plays in providing more safety within the automobile industry. (By Richard Sayer)
GEMS founder Laura Reasoner Jones looks over the shoulders of Karli Schneider, Nyah Orie, teacher Julie Kosker and Hazel Kosker as the team looks over the video of a crash test to better understand the science and engineering of their experiment. The GEMS team members were studying propulsion and drag as well as learning how objects react when they collide. (By Richard Sayer)
Elena Ishman, left, and Drue Perry play in between sessions with their Matchbox cars. GEMS founder Laura Reasoner Jones told the GEMS team members that cars and engineering aren't gender specific, and she gave several examples of women excelling in the automotive world. (By Richard Sayer)
The intersection of four hallways in the Cranberry Elementary School echoed after school one day this week with the sounds of cars racing and flipping over and colliding and scooting off into a wall of lockers.
Interspersed in the auto mayhem were calls for one-two-three-go countdowns, hisses from deflating balloons, discussions of mass versus speed, the slithering of wood scraps being piled up and the occasional giggle.