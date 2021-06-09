Cranberry graduation

Tags
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners heard a plea Tuesday from Irene McCabe of Polk Center Strong to take action and fight to keep Polk Center open.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After five years of planning, a new Venango County recycling center will open next month at the former Crawford Area Transportation Authority location near Venango Regional Airport.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
More than $875,000 of incoming funds for the City of Franklin were discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.
- Updated
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.
- From staff reports
-
Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A crowd of about 100 people turned out Saturday under sunny skies to celebrate the 125-year anniversary of Oil City's Hasson Park.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The three libraries that make up the Oil Region Library Association are back in full swing and with more resources.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Take them to the lake. Put them into the water.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
"The Final Ride" for Franklin High School seniors on Tuesday was an event to remember that revived camaraderie among the class of 2021.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the region's nonprofits for about the past 14 months.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The plan to merge six Pennsylvania universities into two schools has raised several concerns from Clarion University's faculty union.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they have hired a new community and economic development director for the county.
- From staff reports
- Updated
Bill Clinger, a lifelong Warren resident who wielded much power as he served this region for nine terms in the U.S. House, has died.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Ron Best, chairman of the Knox Horsethief Committee, made a recent pledge in regard to this year's annual festival:"It's gonna happen - one way or another, it's gonna happen."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin High School seniors enjoyed a full day of events Tuesday designed to send off the students with a memorable "Final Ride."
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The annual Memorial Day services at the Clarion Cemetery included a history lesson.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
Franklin-area residents commemorated Memorial Day on Monday by remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the nation's armed forces through several observances across town.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Both the Oil City Veterans of Foreign Wars and Oil City Knights of Columbus held their annual Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday as speakers solemnly remembered members of the military who paid the ultimate wartime sacrifice.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After being given the choice, Venango County will permit unvaccinated people to enter its buildings without masks once the state lifts the mask mandate on those individuals.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City street that one resident says has not been paved in more than 30 years was the subject of discussion during Oil City Council's meeting this week.
- From staff reports
-
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area today through Monday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of boat racing's standout events, the Two Mile Run Regatta, is back this weekend for its 24th year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Federal CARES Act funds have made Clarion County a little safer, as the county has used a $595,498 block grant to purchase communication equipment for fire companies, ambulance providers and the county's Public safety Department.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council approved the hiring of two new full-time firefighters.
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have awarded $303,887 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) money to 17 county businesses, and more than $130,000 in state funding remains available - for now.
