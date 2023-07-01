Organizers of the annual Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular and accompanying activities that are always celebrated July 2 are hoping the weather cooperates Sunday.

And if things go off as planned, the sky won’t be the only thing splashed with color Sunday evening as face painting and some other things are planned inside the Cranberry Mall.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

State begins new fiscal year without budget plan in place

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of today’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government’s full spending authority intact.

Free

COMING MONDAY: French Creek watershed

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Front Page

Smoke from wildfires is increasing health risks

DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

Relief from smoky haze may arrive by weekend
Front Page

Relief from smoky haze may arrive by weekend

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.

Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Front Page

Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Free

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

Front Page

Market Village's success is epitome of community support

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.

Front Page

Victim in fatal Cornplanter blaze identified

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.

Front Page

Cranberry OKs fowl ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance regulating the keeping of fowl in Cranberry Township at their meeting Thursday evening.

Front Page

Franklin board discusses possible softball field move

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.