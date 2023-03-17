The sale of the Cranberry Mall hasn’t been finalized, but it is still in progress, according to the broker handling the sale.
Philip LaMay, a Pittsburgh-based broker for Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, told the newspaper on Thursday that “there is not an update” on the status of the sale because “both sides are still negotiating final terms.”
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
Two Rocky Grove High School seniors presented their business start-up ideas to a panel of three judges during the Venango County eAcademy’s Dolphin Tank event Thursday at PennWest Clarion’s Venango Campus.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.
The Oil City School District’s curriculum and education committee laid out recommendations Monday for how the district should move forward with its ongoing plans for sexuality and sexual harassment lessons.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, “all you saw was the flames.”
Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.
Some contested races are shaping up in Venango County in the May primary election as candidates for a number of county, municipal and school board positions have turned in their petitions to be placed on ballots.
Wednesday was a full day for the students of Leadership Venango as they took tours of several area businesses on their class day, including the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.
BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.