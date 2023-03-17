The sale of the Cranberry Mall hasn’t been finalized, but it is still in progress, according to the broker handling the sale.

Philip LaMay, a Pittsburgh-based broker for Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, told the newspaper on Thursday that “there is not an update” on the status of the sale because “both sides are still negotiating final terms.”

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop
VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.

Big banks create $30B rescue package for First Republic
Big banks create $30B rescue package for First Republic

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector.

South Side Elementary art day
South Side Elementary art day

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City elementary students from Smedley Street and Seventh Street schools converged at Seventh Street on Wednesday for the South Side schools’ annual Art Day.

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.

Biden races to reassure that banking system is safe
Biden races to reassure that banking system is safe

NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.

Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, “all you saw was the flames.”

Author helps students learn the messages that are found in books
Author helps students learn the messages that are found in books

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.

More jobs added in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

Biden rolls out budget plan, challenges GOP to follow suit
Biden rolls out budget plan, challenges GOP to follow suit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.

Shapiro's first budget stresses schools, prudence
Shapiro's first budget stresses schools, prudence

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.

Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities

BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.