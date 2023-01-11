The Movies at Cranberry is closing its complex at the Cranberry Mall after Sunday’s showings.
The news was posted Tuesday on the theater’s Facebook page and confirmed by theater manager Margery Lintz.
Franklin Preservation will be brightening January with some post-holiday winter cheer Saturday evening with the group’s Divine Intervention Party at the historic home at 1 Park Way in Miller Park in Franklin.
Clarion County will be playing cyber war games later this year.
Venango County commissioners approved a union contract and dealt with several other matters at their first meeting of the year on Tuesday.
Margery Lintz, general manager of Movies at Cranberry, confirmed this morning that the movie theaters located inside the Cranberry Mall will be closing Jan. 15 due to expenses surpassing money coming in. While the theater will be open until that date, no new movies will be released.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign.
A Franklin playground rehabilitation project to be funded using transferred Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds will now not be able to be carried out using those funds, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council at Monday night’s meeting.
At their meeting Monday evening, the Oil City School Board heard an update from a number of administrators and said farewell to longtime board secretary Shirley McLaughlin.
A Washington County man is facing charges for having two “active explosive devices” in his possession at UPMC Northwest.
The temperature was brisk, but the sun was out in full force early Monday afternoon, persuading Stephanie Smith to take her 4-year-old mixed breed dog, Tucker, for a walk.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers …
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On the final day of this bizarro season, the Steelers needed a trifecta of results.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority: passing a rules package to govern the House.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner.
Actress Andie MacDowell is featured in this week’s Parade magazine. Check it out online at TheDerrick.com.
Nine blighted properties are set to be torn down in Franklin thanks to a grant from the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified the man who died as the result of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.
Clarion state police said they have located Kira Shaffer, a 16-year-old Shippenville girl, and that she was found safe.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding unveiled the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.
The Jan. 13 deadline is approaching for Pennsylvanians to review and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband access map for accuracy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
CLARION — Work on Clarion’s new Second Avenue Park is well under way, but there is some doubt as to who will actually operate the park.
Forest County commissioners heard about the possibility of a grocery store coming to Marienville as the panel held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.
After two decades of service with Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin and Meadville, community service officer Michelle McGee will begin her retirement Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup today from his historic defeat.
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle.
ATLANTA (AP) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
STROUDSBURG (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”
CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.
Revelers ushered in 2023 with the Oil City Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Oil City on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.