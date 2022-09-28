In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.

On its company website, Ten-X says the online auction for the property will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, with the starting bid set at $1.3 million.

LUKA KRNETA, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Cranberry Mall will go up for bid

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.

Front Page

OC hires 2 school resource officers, social worker

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.

Front Page

Board hears about Franklin school security upgrades

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.

Clarion County elections director to retire
Front Page

Clarion County elections director to retire

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.

Front Page

Oberlander: Ban of gas vehicles would harm the state

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The announcement that the California Air Resources Board will ban the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by 2035 created a wide range of responses from other states, including Pennsylvania, in that they intend to follow California’s lead.

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition
Front Page

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Front Page

Autumn Leaf Festival will have kids carnival

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
Front Page

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event
Front Page

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Front Page

Tri-county gas prices maintain downward direction

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Third-day enrollment numbers drop at Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard a report from superintendent Lynda Weller on the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year during the panel’s meeting Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
Front Page

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Front Page

King stands vigil as wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining…

Archeology Society members enjoy their visit to Franklin
Front Page

Archeology Society members enjoy their visit to Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The area’s oil region, with its rich history of oil and industry and still boasting a legacy of manufacturing and a landscape of woods and rivers, drew the Society for Industrial Archeology to northwest Pennsylvania for the organization’s annual fall tour.