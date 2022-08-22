Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

But there was something special on tap, as Cranberry Township honored Supervisor Fred Buckholtz for his years of service.

Route 8 sidewalk plan moves forward

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.

Abramovic role keeps county 'punching above weight class'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners took care of several matters during a shorter monthly meeting Tuesday, including acknowledging Commissioner Albert Abramovic as the new president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the …

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

Venango gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Proposed solar farm is a $30 million investment

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Cypress Creek Renewables, a California-based solar energy production company, is looking to invest about $30 million in a solar energy farm in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Coming Monday: Venango County Fair

On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair continued Thursday, things were getting jumpy at the Scrubgrass Stage as contestants from as far as England participated in a frog jumping contest.