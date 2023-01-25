Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon along with gusty winds. High 39F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.