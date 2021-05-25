The Cranberry Area School Board approved the district's preliminary 2021-22 budget on Monday with no tax increase.
The final adoption of the budget will be next month.
Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, Franklin's baseball team rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Luke Guth and a three-run fifth inning to shut out Sharon, 3-0 in a District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Slippery Rock University's…
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday night unanimously approved the district's 2021-22 budget with no tax increase.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday.
CLARION - Pam Selker Rak has a lot of fond memories of Clarion - memories that are now the subject of a series of children's books.
Three area athletes took home championships on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A and 3A track and field championships held at Slippery Rock University.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money.
ROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, autho…
Community Services of Venango County has established a mobile food pantry to serve people in need in outlying communities across the county.
Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations late last week saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks, it left businesses and organizations such as church denominations with the question of how - or if - to adjust the …
With the arrival of warm weather, Oil City's director of zoning and code enforcement says small things, like a coat of paint, mowed grass and clean windows, go a long way toward making the town look more inviting and keeping blight and break-ins at bay.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday.
A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.
About 30 volunteers, in everything from dress clothes to blue jeans, gathered in the Klapec Trucking Co. parking lot in Reno on Thursday morning.
The Oil City Garden Club will celebrate the club's Rhododendron Arboretum at Hasson Park during ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, that will mark the park's 125-year anniversary.
CLARION - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta had a very straightforward message for Clarion County Republicans during a breakfast event on Wednesday morning: "Enough is enough."
POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
CLARION - The new owners of the building that had housed the former Wein's Clothing purchased more than a structure.
There were a few contested races in the Clarion County election primary on Tuesday. They include:
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.
A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.
Incumbent Doug Baker was leading a close race for the unofficial Republican nomination for Franklin mayor in Tuesday's primary election.
Today is primary election day in Pennsylvania, and ballots for the most part are pretty light in the tri-county area.
About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.
Valley Grove School Board on Monday discussed the district's proposed 2021-22 budget, which doesn't include a tax increase.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
Kittanning state police confirmed the body of a 20-year-old man who was reported as endangered after his vehicle was found on the Emlenton Bridge last month has been found.
CLARION - There are 102 cemeteries in Clarion County, and in each one of those cemeteries are graves decorated with small American flags.
As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District's River Roots Community Farm was christened Saturday.
There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
Oil City Council members continued to talk about the future of the City Hall building at their regular meeting Thursday.
This week's CDC announcement that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now unmask, at least in most cases, was greeted with relief and celebration.
Oil City Council members took the next step toward issuing bonds and moving forward on road reconstruction on East Second Street during their meeting Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
