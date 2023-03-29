Cranberry schools weigh 2 budget scenarios

Business Manager Henry Karg provided the Cranberry Area School Board with two options for its 2023-24-district budget on Monday evening — one without a tax increase and the other with one.
Now, it’s just a matter of from which option to choose.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Business Manager Henry Karg provided the Cranberry Area School Board with two options for its 2023-24-district budget on Monday evening — one without a tax increase and the other with one.
Now, it’s just a matter of from which option to choose.
RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Area seventh- and eighth-grade students converged on Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department for the workshop day of the 2023 Komatsu Fluid Power Action Challenge.
Business Manager Henry Karg provided the Cranberry Area School Board with two options for its 2023-24-district budget on Monday evening — one without a tax increase and the other with one.
Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”
A motion for roof repairs at several district buildings was approved by the Franklin area school board at Monday night’s formal business meeting.
The pace at which civil cases move through the court system throughout Pennsylvania is not to the state’s satisfaction.
At their meeting Monday evening, the Oil City school board voted to suspend the remaining lessons for this school year in a series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment.
Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday morning that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”
It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.
Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.
PARKER — When it comes to target shooting, anything some shooters can do, Natalie Welter can do better.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
Fourth- and fifth-graders attending Oil City schools explored a number of options for summer activities and learned about the community during Oil City Middle School Community Day on Friday.
This month marked two years since Oil City Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based company, purchased the former Days Inn Hotel. So, Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer, who during a recent discussion with a company representative, posed a question and laid out a suggestion.
A Titusville woman has been charged with numerous counts of arson in relation to multiple fires that were set throughout the city in the early morning hours of July 17.
CLARION — State Superior Court judicial candidate Jill Beck calls herself a “born neutral” and believes that is what a judge should be.
BROOKVILLE — Over approximately four years, beginning in 2024, drivers on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County will encounter two major Pennsylvania Department of Transportation construction projects.
At their meeting Thursday evening, Oil City Council approved the appointment of a new public works director to take over when current public works director, Howard Faunce, retires next month.
Area students had a ball attending special student showings of “Pride and Prejudice” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Thursday.
KNOX — Knox Borough Council has made it known that it plans to continue its strong support of the community’s ambulance service and fire department with $20,000 donations to each emergency service.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission continued its discussion of a draft county solar ordinance during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
HARRISBURG — More than $1.5 million in state funding from the Local Shared Account program has been awarded for community improvement efforts in Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
Members of the Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee are frustrated with their lack of success in sparking interest from developers for a senior living complex in the township.
More updates on the progress of the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City were presented Tuesday’s at the Venango County Economic Development Authority’s monthly meeting.
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.
There was a vision when Chris and Speedy Ewing opened C&S Hardware in Oil City — a one-stop shop for locals to complete their home projects.
Retired Redbank Valley teacher Gary Barlett brought the Wild West to the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday.
A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to sh…
One of the finest boys basketball seasons in Franklin High School history came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Knights dropped a 61-53 decision to Penn Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs held at Armstrong High School.
One of the goals for teachers is to have students leave their class as better people than when they entered and to have gained valuable lessons from the class.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
GENEVA (AP) — Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame selection committee has chosen five people for induction into the hall’s class of 2023.
A 15-year-old Polk boy is facing charges, including aggravated assault, for stabbing his younger brother, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital as a result of his injuries.
BROOKVILLE — If you wanted to play golf in the early decades of the 20th century, that meant traveling over some questionable roads.
Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.