Cranberry School District students found a few improvements when they returned to their classrooms Tuesday.

The McClure Co. had been working to meet the deadline of Tuesday’s first day of school to complete renovations at the elementary and high schools.

Grove tables United Way counselor action after discussion

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members on Monday heard from Will Price and Jenny Taylor from the United Way of Venango County about the possibility of bringing the agency’s career counselor program back to the district after an absence of a couple of years.

Venango County students head back to school today
Venango County students head back to school today

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Students across Venango County will head back to school bright and early today for the beginning of a new year, and teachers were gearing up Monday by prepping their rooms and participating in in-service days.

Scammers impersonate bank employees to steal nearly $2M

HARRISBURG (AP) — A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information, the attorney general’s office said Friday.

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'
Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Franklin High band ready for new year
Franklin High band ready for new year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

DEP cites Petro Erie with 5 additional violations

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The state has cited well operator Petro Erie with five additional violations based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno more than a month ago and remains in effect.

Adamovsky seeking liquor license

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

New Jersey developer Milan Adamovsky, who bought up five buildings in downtown Oil City almost three years ago and then largely disappeared, is now applying to have a liquor license transferred to him.

Petro Erie ordered to rectify issues
Petro Erie ordered to rectify issues

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The state, in an order dated Wednesday and issued Thursday, has outlined numerous violations against well operator Petro Erie based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno a month ago and remains…