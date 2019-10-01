Crash on Route 322

Multiple injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at about 2:45 p.m. Monday on Route 322 at Hill City Road. Two STAT MedEvac helicopters assisted in the transport of those injured to UPMC Hamot in Erie, according to Venango County 911. Sean Hays, of Shippenville, who saw the crash, said a Subaru went across the road and collided with a Ford Escape. "The Subaru flipped several times," said Hays. "It was a terrible wreck. The Escape spun around a couple of times," he added. Franklin state police, Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service were also on the scene. The scene was cleared by about 4:15 p.m., 911 said. No other information was available Monday evening. (By Rosemary Fielding)