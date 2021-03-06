Crash shatters pole

Tags
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
An Irwin Township woman is making history as the first woman in the township to hold the position of supervisor.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer/authorTitle> Contributing writer
-
One of the region's most highly respected ensembles is back in business.
- From staff reports
-
A Mercer County woman known as the "pink hat lady" for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was indicted Thursday on eight counts by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
MEADVILLE - State police barracks in Troop E, which includes Franklin, are reporting a variety of scams targeting elderly people.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Less than a week after exhorting a roomful of Oil City residents to join him in a downtown revitalization campaign, 41-year-old Milan Adamovsky is culling a lot of feedback on how to proceed.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
With more COVID vaccination sites opening through hospitals and at pharmacies, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides for anyone in Venango County who needs transportation to get a shot.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Clarion man has admitted to setting a fire Tuesday in an apartment building in Clarion Borough.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday presented more information about a federal grant the county received to help businesses in the hospitality industry.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Reinforcements are on the way to help Franklin teachers battle the COVID slide.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.
- From staff reports
-
A Florida man pleaded guilty last week to a summary traffic count for his role in a crash in Franklin that severely injured an official with the City of Franklin.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is paving the way for fans at pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more, easing restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CRANBERRY - During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people postponed medical procedures and elective surgeries. For some people, though, postponing a procedure wasn't an option - and still isn't.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as Senate leaders prepared to begin debate on their own version of the House-passed aid package.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council members voted Monday to create a committee to identify unsafe intersections in the city.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The railroad bridge over Oil Creek in downtown Oil City and the railroad bridge over Sugar Creek that runs along the Andrew White Bridge in Sugarcreek Borough are both slated to be replaced.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The City of Oil City has settled a legal battle with a company hired to install a new water line beneath the Allegheny River.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Representatives from 14 Venango County fire departments discussed problems they have had with county equipment and 911 call center operations at a gathering last week at the Utica fire hall.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin High School students have even more access to mental health services with the implementation of two new resources.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Cranberry Mall, challenged in the past few years with a declining roster of open stores, has a new, big and bustling tenant.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
A trio of trivia aficionados from Franklin High School are getting the chance to show that small schools still have smart kids through KDKA's Hometown High Q quiz show.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Two popular summertime venues for Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday as city council voted to proceed with preparations to open the city swimming pool and to hold the annual BridgeFest celebration.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township's request earlier this month for some funding assistance to demolish a home at the bottom of Seneca Hill has been granted by the Venango County Land Bank.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Hotel has new owners
-
Grand plans for OC
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
2 railroad bridges, both past century old, will be replaced
-
Woman breaks ground
-
Manager happy to accommodate big, new tenant
-
Taking a plunge at Two Mile
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
-
Man pleads guilty for his role in crash that hurt pedestrian
-
Polk patrolman sworn in
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an antic…
Clarion County Career Center 2021 Spring Classes (Full Co…
CORRECTIONS OFFICER Start a new career in Corrections at …
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 197…
Thank you to each and every one who sent greetings for my…
The family of Bernie Nerlich thanks his many friends for …
Found a set of keys in Oil City on March 3rd in Front of …
Found Small Black Dog on Railroad Street, Knox March 2nd.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Knights set for districts
-
Orton breaks A-C Valley's scoring record in Falcons' win
-
Knights slay Dragons
-
Basketball's 'second season' begins today in District 10
-
Scoreboard for 3-1-21
-
Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals
-
Grove City tops Franklin in R-4 clash
-
Sailors steer past Knights; Cardinals sweep twinbill
-
Panthers get back at Bulldogs; Bobcats nip Berries
-
Scoreboard for 3-4-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
-
House fire in Venus
-
Woman facing charges for breaking into garage
-
Franklin crash
-
Rouseville man accused of threatening woman
-
Police investigate scam
-
Cherrytree Township crash
-
Franklin woman facing endangerment, drug charges
-
Clarion Borough fire
-
Woman accused of resisting arrest, having drugs in jail
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
-
Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally
-
Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'
-
Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance
-
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
-
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
-
Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard
-
Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
-
9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13