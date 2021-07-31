Crawford tornado confirmed

This aerial photo shows the damage to a farm near Cochranton caused by a tornado that touched down on Thursday afternoon. Two barn roofs were damaged, a garage was destroyed and trees came down, as well as other property damage. (Jerami L. Saeger, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department)
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.
A damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred northeast of Cochranton at 12:40 p.m. in the area Fowler Road and State Route 173, according to information released by the weather service on social media.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…
State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
CLARION - Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson provided the university's council of trustees an update on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) integration plan Thursday.
The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.
(Editor's note: Today has been proclaimed Coach Pat Patterson Day in Oil City to recognize the much loved and respected former Oil City teacher and football coach. This story, written by retired Derrick sports editor Penny Weichel, looks back at Patterson's 1975 Oilers team that won the Sect…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday said it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, announcing the first in what officials describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations that have been in place for more than 20 years.
Almost 10 years ago - in October 2011 and at the height of Applefest - Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street in Franklin opened, filling what the owners saw as "a hole in the community" after Summer House Coffee closed.