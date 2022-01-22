The creation of a county fire authority was among the suggestions that was discussed during Wednesday’s gathering of Venango County firefighters and officials at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.

About 70 people sat in for the two-hour discussion organized by Oil City and Franklin city councils. The meeting was designed to find possible solutions to manpower, financial and other issues facing paid and volunteer departments in the county.

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of a…

Creation of fire authority discussed at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Poll: Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NO…

Meeting held on fire, EMS services

A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.

Voting bill faces defeat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…

Clarion middle school plan prompts concerns

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — The possible creation of a middle school in Clarion Area School District received some feedback expressing concern during the board’s most recent regular meeting this month.

Major storm socks region
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Fire breaks out at Sugarcreek area home
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Sugarcreek-area family late Sunday morning found themselves sitting in and gathered around their car, from where they could do nothing but watch as firefighters worked on putting out a blaze that broke out at their home.

Franklin committee begins work to tackle issues at schools

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

Amid the racial, bullying and harassment issues that Franklin Area School District has faced recently, members of the Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee met last week to break the ice and lay out some of their expectations as the committee begins its work.

Fire breaks out at Sugarcreek-area home

Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

Winter storm warning issued
Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Imagination Library
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

The New Year is well under way, and so is a partnership between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way of Venango County and UPMC Northwest.

Snow ready to move in Sunday evening

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, because the area is in store for a lot of snow — possibly up to 8 inches — and cold temperatures this weekend.

Kennerdell man dies in house fire

A 74-year-old Kennerdell man was killed in the house fire that broke out at 150 Red Clover Road in Scrubgrass Township on Thursday evening, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spi…