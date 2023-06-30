Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Crew members for H & H Enterprises of Andover, Ohio, clean up the site and prepare to move out equipment down the hill from the intersection of Elk and Tenth streets in Franklin after boring a new gas line under French Creek. The end of the line had not yet been tied in to the other Franklin lines as of Thursday morning.
On the north side of French Creek in the woods beside Allegheny Boulevard, a crew member for Pennwest Specialized Contracting Inc. of Grove City cleans up the site around the end of the new pipeline that has been laid under the creek.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature appeared on track Thursday to start the state’s fiscal year without a spending plan in place, with closed-door talks yielding optimism from Republicans, but discontent from Democrats.
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.
The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.
TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Friday that Republicans seeking a nationwide ban on abortion won’t stop there as he urged supporters to channel their outrage into mobilizing votes for Democrats in 2024.
BOSTON (AP) — A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.
Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.
BOSTON (AP) — Rescuers on Wednesday rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in an increasingly urgent mission.
The memory of Franklin resident Jim Holden, who passed away a decade ago, will be honored next week when the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance founded by Holden hosts its first supporter event along the trail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.