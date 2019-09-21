4 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle collision at the on-ramp of exit 53 of Interstate 80 Westbound in Knox left four people critically injured Saturday, according to emergency personnel.
The crash between an SUV and two tractor-trailers occurred at 4:25 p.m.
