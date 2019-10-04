Clarion University sophomore Alex Fularz of New Kensington photographed sixth-grade students from Clarion Area Elementary School Thursday while they were having lunch at Clarion County Veterans Park. Fularz is a communication major at Clarion University and is learning about film photography. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion University sophomore Alex Fularz of New Kensington photographed sixth-grade students from Clarion Area Elementary School Thursday while they were having lunch at Clarion County Veterans Park. Fularz is a communication major at Clarion University and is learning about film photography. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion University students Benjaman Fye of Woodland and Shannon Brady from Greensburg found an interesting subject to photograph each other. The university's communication students attended the Autumn Leaf Festival Thursday as part of a class project to learn still photography using old film cameras. (By Randy Bartley)
Sixth-grade students from Clarion Elementary School took a hike across town Thursday to Clarion County Veterans Park for lunch during the Autumn Leaf Festival. Teacher Jason Brinkley said the trek is an annual tradition at the elementary school that goes back many years. The students enjoyed the opportunity to sample the festival food. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Students in the Clarion University communication department were on the job Tuesday at the Autumn Leaf Festival.
Lacey Fulton brought a number of her students to Veterans Park to photograph the events at the festival. Taking photos isn't anything new for many of them, but using a camera that required manual adjustments and film was very different than the digital cameras (or phones) they are accustomed to using.