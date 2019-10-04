CLARION - Students in the Clarion University communication department were on the job Tuesday at the Autumn Leaf Festival.

Lacey Fulton brought a number of her students to Veterans Park to photograph the events at the festival. Taking photos isn't anything new for many of them, but using a camera that required manual adjustments and film was very different than the digital cameras (or phones) they are accustomed to using.

