Customers stock up

Larry Yashinski carries a case of beer to one of the drive-thru customers Tuesday at Stubler's in Oil City. Yashinski said cars at Stubler's extended all the way down the street Monday as customers were worried the distributor had to close, but Yashinski said the business will be able to stay open at least for now. (By Richard Sayer)
All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania closed Tuesday night due to coronavirus concerns, but it's not last call for all alcohol.
"This is really unprecedented for the agency. We had one or two mass store closures in the past with weather events, but nothing like this," Elizabeth Brassell, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said Tuesday.