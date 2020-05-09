Members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard fold the flag during Friday's memorial service under the Veterans Bridge in Oil City for Frank Smith, a World War II veteran who served during D-Day. (By Kara O'Neil)
Members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard fold the flag during Friday's memorial service under the Veterans Bridge in Oil City for Frank Smith, a World War II veteran who served during D-Day. (By Kara O'Neil)
A family member throws a wreath into the Allegheny River river in honor of World War II veteran Frank Smith following Friday's memorial service. (By Kara O'Neil)
Members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard fold the flag during Friday's memorial service for Frank Smith. Smith's son, Raymond, looks on. (By Kara O'Neil)
John Flick, commander of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, presents a flag to Raymond Smith, the son of Frank Smith, during Friday's memorial service for Frank Smith. (By Kara O'Neil)