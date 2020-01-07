A devastating fire Saturday at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble caused damages that were initially estimated at about $3 million but could now reach as high as $5 million, according to Russell Stewart, a fire marshal with the Ridgway state police barracks. (By Richard Sayer)
Saturday's fire at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble left behind twisted metal frames and siding. (By Richard Sayer)
MARBLE - A state police fire marshal is continuing his investigation into Saturday's blaze at the Allegheny Wood Products facility in Marble.
The devastating fire caused damages that were initially estimated at about $3 million but could now reach as high as $5 million, according to Russell Stewart, a fire marshal with the Ridgway state police barracks.