The region this weekend will experience the hottest temperatures of the year, which will include dangerously high heat indices that prompted the National Weather Service on Wednesday to issue an excessive heat watch.
That heat watch is in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m Saturday.
According to the weather service's website, actual temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Friday before hitting the middle 90s on Saturday, but the heat indices - what the temperature will actually feel like when combined with humidity - are expected to be above 100 degrees.
"I would say it could reach 104 or 105," Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Pittsburgh, told the newspaper on Wednesday. "Obviously, it will be much worse out where the sun is beating down on you, but being in the shade really won't make a difference."
Fullerton said although the heat will crank up on Friday and top out on Saturday, it still will be hot on Sunday to "a lesser extent" as temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s.
"It's dangerous, and you don't realize how dangerous it can be," Fullerton said. "Everyone should take it seriously, especially if you don't have air conditioning. Please don't leave your pet outside, never leave children in a car, make sure you are hydrated and use sunscreen. Be aware of the situation."
That awareness, she said, includes knowing that the height of the heat of the day typically occurs between noon and 5 p.m.; so take breaks from being outside to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
In addition, Fullerton said, computer models are "hinting" at some better chances of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.
"There's the potential of strong wind as colder weather moves in later in the weekend, and the potential (for thunderstorms) might increase," she said. "We will start to see more of a northwesterly flow and that primes the atmosphere for instability."
However, Fullerton said, there's overall relief in sight.
"From July 24 through the end of the month, we're seeing below normal heat and precipitation," she said.
"Temperatures will probably average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday through Wednesday, the precipitation chances look pretty minimal. There's nothing significant or organized on large-scale precipitation. Models aren't showing widespread precipitation."
In jumping beyond this month, though, Fullerton said the outlook for western Pennsylvania indicates "equal chances" of heat and precipitation.
"The outlook through September shows we are in the zone where there is no strong indication of above or below average temperature, and there is no indication for our area that we are above or below normal for precipitation."
Whether this weekend stretch of heat will be the hottest temperatures the region will experience this summer is something Fullerton said she couldn't predict.
"That's the million-dollar question," she said. "The last time the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory was about this time last year.
"The heat, it's the time of the year for it. We just tend to get these."