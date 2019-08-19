The Rock in River Festival at Riverfront Park had plenty of ups and downs - aside from the stones skipping across the water.

In a total upset on Saturday, 37-year-old Gabriel "The Professor" Garfinkle won the professional competition with 44 skips. For Garfinkle, who is from Ardmore in eastern Pennsylvania, it was his first-ever competition and his first time in Franklin.

