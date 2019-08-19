Gabriel The Professor Garfinkle poses with his family after being crowned champion. A large contingent of Garfinkle's family traveled from eastern Pennsylvania to witness his first stone-skipping competition. (By Sarah Titley)
The sunny afternoon was interrupted when strong winds tossed canopies around the Riverfront Park, destroying at least three of the canopies. After the storm passed, stone skippers safely continued the competition. (By Sarah Titley)
Children play in the Allegheny River alongside professional rock skippers during Rock in River Festival on Saturday. Both Riverfront Park and the area of the river were packed with revelers enjoying the sunshine while it lasted. (By Sarah Titley)
Parents and friends crowded together to take a picture of the top three youth rock skippers of the day at the conclusion of Saturday's Rock in River Festival at Riverfront Park in Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
Kurt "Mountain Man" Steiner gets ready to throw his last rock of the day. Steiner did not place during Saturday's competition, but he holds the world record of 88 skips. (By Sarah Titley)
Gabriel The Professor Garfinkle poses with his family after being crowned champion. A large contingent of Garfinkle's family traveled from eastern Pennsylvania to witness his first stone-skipping competition. (By Sarah Titley)
The sunny afternoon was interrupted when strong winds tossed canopies around the Riverfront Park, destroying at least three of the canopies. After the storm passed, stone skippers safely continued the competition. (By Sarah Titley)
Children play in the Allegheny River alongside professional rock skippers during Rock in River Festival on Saturday. Both Riverfront Park and the area of the river were packed with revelers enjoying the sunshine while it lasted. (By Sarah Titley)
Parents and friends crowded together to take a picture of the top three youth rock skippers of the day at the conclusion of Saturday's Rock in River Festival at Riverfront Park in Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
The Rock in River Festival at Riverfront Park had plenty of ups and downs - aside from the stones skipping across the water.
In a total upset on Saturday, 37-year-old Gabriel "The Professor" Garfinkle won the professional competition with 44 skips. For Garfinkle, who is from Ardmore in eastern Pennsylvania, it was his first-ever competition and his first time in Franklin.