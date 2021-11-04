Demolition at the Drake Theatre and office building started Tuesday and is expected to continue for three months. The theater closed in 1986, and the theater and office building were purchased by Webco in 2018.
Demolition at the Drake Theatre and office building started Tuesday and is expected to continue for three months. The theater closed in 1986, and the theater and office building were purchased by Webco in 2018.
Demolition of Oil City’s landmark Drake Theatre on upper Seneca Street, where movie-goers were entertained for almost 60 years, began Tuesday.
BKI is tearing down the former theater and associated office building, which was purchased by Webco in 2018. The demolition of the property, which was beyond repair, is expected to take about three months to complete, said Ryan Bell, the director of operations at Webco Industries.
CLARION — The Clarion Mall area is gaining another major retailer as Harbor Freight Tools has confirmed to the Clarion News it is locating its 51st Pennsylvania store in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building in Monroe Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which the state’s voters will pick a new governor and new U.S. senator.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.
Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?
HARRISBURG (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for …
Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.