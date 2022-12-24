Denise Jones

Denise Jones

 Contributed photo

Denise Jones, a longtime community leader and Venango County official, has been named the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Susan Williams, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a press release that “while Denise has demonstrated outstanding work ethic that won her the respect of generations of local leadership, she has also stepped out of her daily work to serve as a leader throughout the community.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some …

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Front Page

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

  • The Associated Press

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other c…

Front Page

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…

Front Page

PennDOT urges much caution on roads during winter blast

  • From staff reports

With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

Front Page

Region braces for big chill

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.

Front Page

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…

Board hears from Franklin teacher who is joining Shapiro's team
Front Page

Board hears from Franklin teacher who is joining Shapiro's team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.

Longtime Franklin teacher is on Shapiro transition team
Front Page

Longtime Franklin teacher is on Shapiro transition team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
Front Page

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
Front Page

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
Free

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Front Page

Process for new broadband map here laid out at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.

Front Page

Final Venango budget approved

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.