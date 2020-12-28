Oil City's annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve is on tap even as its schedule of events has been winnowed down to just two attractions.

The event will feature ice sculptures and fireworks in lieu of what in pre-pandemic years had been a multi-venue festival.

Trump signs massive measure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers climbed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, at Heinz Field on Sunday.

+4
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

HARRISBURG (AP) - The angst, anger and hostility over Pennsylvania's presidential election result will flow past New Year's Day.

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The timber company that owns the former Singing Hills Girl Scout camp between Oil City and Dempseytown has put the property up for sale.

HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

+3
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.