Clarion County has received interest in a third solar farm.

Kristi Amato, director of the county’s planning office, said during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting that the county has had a number of calls expressing interest in developing a solar farm in the county.

Traffic light adjustments ease gridlock in Oil City
Front Page

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Front Page

Franklin school board approves tax fee law

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members approved the implementation of a new Pennsylvania law regarding real estate tax fees and approved the submission of a grant for mental health and safety at their meeting Monday.

Demolition well underway on old OC school building
Front Page

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Glass shattered and wood splintered Monday while neighbors stood nearby to watch BKI tear down a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City.

Front Page

Route 8 sidewalk plan moves forward

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Front Page

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Front Page

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.

Front Page

Abramovic role keeps county 'punching above weight class'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners took care of several matters during a shorter monthly meeting Tuesday, including acknowledging Commissioner Albert Abramovic as the new president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Front Page

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the …

Front Page

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

Front Page

Venango gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Proposed solar farm is a $30 million investment

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Cypress Creek Renewables, a California-based solar energy production company, is looking to invest about $30 million in a solar energy farm in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Front Page

Coming Monday: Venango County Fair

On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.